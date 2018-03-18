Oregon Ducks guard Lexi Bando (10) goes for a layup after getting past a Minnesota player. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Ducks dominate in 101-73 win over Minnesota

After dominating Seattle in round one, the Oregon Ducks drummed the Minnesota Golden Gophers out of the NCAA Tournament with a dominant 101-73 win in round two on Sunday night. Oregon advances to the third round and will play either Central Michigan or Ohio State.

Oregon top performers:

Sabrina Ionescu: 29 points, seven rebounds, nine assists

Ruthy Hebard: 22 points, 10 rebounds, one assist

Satou Sabally: 12 points, six rebounds, four assists

Lexi Bando: 11 points, one rebound, two assists

Minnesota top performers:

Carlie Wagner: 20 points, three rebounds

Destiny Pitts: 17 points, two rebound, four assists

Kenisha Bell: 14 points, five rebounds, eight assists

Team Stats

Oregon:

61 percent shooting from the field, 11-of-22 from 3-point range, 12-of-17 from the free throw line

Minnesota:

42 percent shooting from the field, 12-of-28 from 3-point range, 5-of-8 from the free throw line

Key Moments:

– The Ducks owned the paint, outscoring the Gophers 46-18 in that area.

– Ionescu kicked off the third quarter with another and-one, and made her free-throw.

– Eleven players played for the Ducks, while the Gophers played just eight.

