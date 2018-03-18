Rapid Reaction: Ducks dominate in 101-73 win over Minnesota
After dominating Seattle in round one, the Oregon Ducks drummed the Minnesota Golden Gophers out of the NCAA Tournament with a dominant 101-73 win in round two on Sunday night. Oregon advances to the third round and will play either Central Michigan or Ohio State.
Oregon top performers:
Sabrina Ionescu: 29 points, seven rebounds, nine assists
Ruthy Hebard: 22 points, 10 rebounds, one assist
Satou Sabally: 12 points, six rebounds, four assists
Lexi Bando: 11 points, one rebound, two assists
Minnesota top performers:
Carlie Wagner: 20 points, three rebounds
Destiny Pitts: 17 points, two rebound, four assists
Kenisha Bell: 14 points, five rebounds, eight assists
Team Stats
Oregon:
61 percent shooting from the field, 11-of-22 from 3-point range, 12-of-17 from the free throw line
Minnesota:
42 percent shooting from the field, 12-of-28 from 3-point range, 5-of-8 from the free throw line
Key Moments:
– The Ducks owned the paint, outscoring the Gophers 46-18 in that area.
– Ionescu kicked off the third quarter with another and-one, and made her free-throw.
– Eleven players played for the Ducks, while the Gophers played just eight.
