Oregon Ducks forward Troy Brown (0) looks to shoot the ball. Oregon basketball take on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 24, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon’s season ends with a 101-92 loss to Marquette in the second round of the NIT

Oregon’s season ended on Sunday with a 101-92 loss to Marquette in the second round of the NIT. Marquette (21-13) jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and led from the 7:14 mark in the first quarter.

The Ducks finish the season at 23-13, marking the fewest wins since the 2010-11 season, Dana Altman’s first year when the Ducks went 21-18.

MiKyle McIntosh led Oregon in scoring with 25 points while Paul White scored a career-high 19.

Oregon showed some life in the fourth quarter, cutting Marquette’s lead, which at one point was 25 in the quarter, to 11 with two minutes left. But Oregon’s hole was too deep to dig out of, and the Golden Eagles hung on to advance to the quarterfinals.

The 101 points was a season-high for Marquette. The Ducks held their only leads at 5-0 and 7-6 before the Eagles began their barrage from deep. Marquette made ten of its 12 threes in the first half and led by 20 at halftime. The Eagles maintained a 20-point lead for most of the second half and held their biggest lead at 89-64 with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter.

In the final game of his freshman season, Troy Brown finished with eight points, five assists and three rebounds. Pritchard also scored 16 points to go along with four rebounds and four steals, while VJ Bailey added 11 points off the bench.

The loss caps a disappointing season that saw Oregon take a step back after its Final Four run in last season. The Ducks will hope to change their fortunes next season when they welcome in a top-5 recruiting class featuring five-star recruit Bol Bol. At the same time, Oregon will say goodbye to Elijah Brown, Roman Sorkin, and McIntosh who will all graduate this year.

Follow Gus Morris on Twitter @JustGusMorris

Donating to the Daily Emerald We need you to support our mission. Please donate to independent non-profit student journalism.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: