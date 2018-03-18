Julia Eshet hits the ball back to her opponent during her singles match. The Oregon Ducks play Eastern Washington Eagles at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on January 21, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon women’s tennis loses third straight as Ducks fall at No. 15 UCLA

Three top-125 ranked Bruins from No. 15 UCLA women’s tennis were able to pull off the 4-0 victory over their No. 20 Duck counterparts.

Five Bruins are ranked in the top-125 for singles, while zero Ducks crack the list. This put pressure on Oregon to try and keep the match close.

The Ducks were unable to do that, with only two players winning a set against the Bruins.

Alyssa Tobita, Shweta Sangwan and Julia Eshet were all tasked with facing top-50 opponents.

Tobita lost to No. 8 Ena Shibahara 6-1 in straight sets and Sangwan lost 6-2, 6-4 to No. 41 Jada Hart, which ended the match. Eshet fought hard against No. 46 Abi Altick, winning the first set 6-1 before dropping the second 6-2. Her match went unfinished, trailing 3-1.

The two freshman were also matched up with top-125 opponents. Paiton Wagner in the six position lost to No. 118 Alaina Miller 6-3, 6-1 and Julia Lilien, was tied with No. 104 Terri Fleming, before her match went unfinished 4-6, 6-2, 1-2.

The Ducks trailed early after dropping the doubles point for the second consecutive match.

Rifanty Kahfiani and Tobita dropped their match against Altick and Ayan Broomfield 6-3 first and then Nia Rose and Wagner dropped their match against Miller and Shibahara 6-4.

This left the 4-4 tie between No. 61 Eshet and Sangwan and No. 22 Fleming and Hart unfinished.

After the disappointing weekend, the Ducks are looking to break their three-loss streak, but will need to wait for the opportunity with a break for finals week.

The Ducks will host Arizona on March 23 and No. 37 Arizona State on March 25 at the Student Tennis Center in Eugene.

