A map of all the reported robberies near campus. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Here’s a map of all the reported robberies near campus

A total of eight robberies near the University of Oregon campus have been reported in the last two weeks.

The Emerald collected data on all the robberies reported to the University of Oregon Police Department between March 3 and March 17.

Students have been spreading reports of incidents on social media and are questioning why police aren’t sending out more alerts to warn people of the crime spree, as reported by the Emerald.

None of the incidents that have been reported on social media since Tuesday, according to UOPD Police Chief Matthew Carmichael, who urges students to notify the police of any robbery or suspicious activity.

Two incidents occurred last night right after 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 17. UOPD sent out an email and posted on Facebook about the two incidents, which were at 15th and Mill and E. 15th Alley and Alder St. at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Here are the reported incidents:

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that there were nine reported robberies near campus as of Saturday, March 17. There have been eight.

