AdministrationNews
Johnson Hall at the University of Oregon. (Taylor Wilder/Emerald)

President Schill approves funding for seven parts of the university

March 17, 2018 at 10:19 am


UO President Michael Schill and Provost Jayanth Banavar approved strategic initiative funding from a set of recommendations from the UO’s Budget Advisory Group, according to reporting by Around the O.

Strategic investments are defined by the University of Oregon as “a central (non-unit-based) priority designed to have a transformational effect on the institution that will benefit multiple units and individuals.”

Here are the seven funding decisions made by the administration:

  • The largest investment of $400,000 will reduce the Clark Honors College tuition differential by 35.6 percent or about $1,500, a decision made earlier this month by the Board of Trustees as previously reported by the Emerald.
  • Plans for a virtual reality laboratory at the School of Journalism and Communication in Portland will receive $51,000 per year for two years — a total of $102,000 — to support the laboratory as a research space and classroom.
  • The Accessible Education Center will get an ongoing $70,000 per year to support requests for disability-related testing accommodations.
  • A new position as a policy implementation and training officer will receive a continuing $117,408 per year to support the position’s work to support compliance and trainings “for a new university policy on student sexual and gender-based harassment and violence complaints and responses,” according to Around the O.
  • Three professional advising positions in the Division of Undergraduate Studies will be funded $27,000 per year.
  • The Promising Scholars Award will receive $210,000 per year for five years — a total of $1,050,000 — until the funding sunsets and the program is evaluated to determine its effectiveness.
  • The Behavioral Evaluation and Threat Assessment Team, as well as forensic psychologist assessments, will be funded a one-time total of $23,865 to support training and operational support.

Donating to the Daily Emerald

We need you to support our mission. Please donate to independent non-profit student journalism.

Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think:

Ryan Nguyen

Ryan Nguyen

Ryan ("Nayr" ) Nguyen is a News Reporter. He covers ASUO, education and local activism. He's a freshman (a mere child) and is majoring in journalism and minoring in math.

Big fan of IKEA, $300 textbooks and the Oxford comma.

Contact me with tips, weird stories, story ideas, possible story ideas, memes at [email protected]

Related Posts

News

Oregon picks up a series victory with 10-4 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls

CrimeNews

UOPD urges students to report robberies as unreported incidents circulate on social media

News

Student dealing with depression creating student mental health forum

News

Eugene business robbed at gunpoint this morning