Oregon tops Arizona State to improve to 2-1 in Pac-12 play

In its first ever game versus Arizona State, the Ducks dominated the Sun Devils, coming away with a 14-6 win on Friday night in Tempe.

Currently in their first season in program history, Arizona State gave the Pac-12 the minimum requirement of six participating schools to form its own conference. Oregon gave them a taste of elevated play that the Sun Devils hope to one day meet.

The Ducks didn’t wait long, either. Jill Zubillaga scored 32 seconds into the game to give Oregon the quick 1-0 lead. It was the first of four goals she scored on the night.

Mariah Gatti, Claire Domshick, Natalie Modly, Shannon Williams and two more from Zubillaga propelled Oregon to a 7-0. The Sun Devils responded with two straight goals at the end of the first half and beginning of the second half, but that would be as much momentum as they would get.

The Ducks scored five of next six goals to go up 12-3 with just under 12 minutes remaining. They’d coast the rest of the way, coming away with the eight-goal win.

Goalie Brittany Reed tied her season-high with 11 saves.

The Ducks take on No. 12 USC on Sunday at 12 p.m.

