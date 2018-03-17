Oregon Ducks infielder Kyle Kasser (1) runs to first base. The Oregon Ducks play the Florida Atlantic Owls at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 4, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon picks up a series victory with 10-4 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls

After splitting the series with two defensive battles, the Oregon Ducks put together a big offensive game in a 10-4 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls to clinch a series victory on Monday at PK Park.

Seven Oregon players picked up RBIs, but only Jonny DeLuca put together a multiple hit game with a double and reaching on a fielder’s choice. Spencer Steer added a 2-RBI double for the final two runs of the game.

Oregon starter Cullen Kafka (2-0) pitched 5.1 innings, surrendering three runs on four hits. He also walked a batter and struck out three. He got off to a rocky start, giving up a double and a run-scoring triple to start the game. In the third at-bat of the game, a groundout allowed a runner to get from third to home and give Florida Atlantic a two-run lead.

DeLuca made a leaping catch at the wall in the top of the fourth inning to rob the Owls of extending the lead.

In the fifth inning, Oregon put five runs on the board to take control of the game. Ray Soderman tied the game with a 2-RBI single with one out. Following a double by Evan Williams in the next at-bat, Kyle Kasser reached first on an error, allowing Williams to get home from third base and forcing the Owls to go to the bullpen. The Oregon offense kept up the attack against the bullpen, with DeLuca immediately smashing a double to left field that put Oregon up 4-2.

After the Owls elected to load the bases with an intentional walk, Jakob Goldfarb drew a walk to extend the lead to three runs. The Owls added a run in the sixth and seventh innings to get within one run but those were the last runs Florida Atlantic scored in the game. The Ducks responded with a three-run inning, highlighted by a 2-RBI double by Daniel Patzlaff to regain control of the game.

The Oregon bullpen used three pitchers to close out the Owls. Ryne Nelson, Koly Somers and Parker Kelly combined to surrender one hit over 3.2 innings. Nelson struck out three of the six batters he faced.

Next up for the Ducks is a four-game series against the UC Davis Aggies at PK Park beginning Thursday at 6 p.m.

