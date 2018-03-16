Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) takes a free throw shot. Oregon basketball take on the Stanford Cardinals at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 4, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Oregon Ducks race by Seattle 88-45, advance to second round of NCAA Tournament

Sabrina Ionescu and her triple-double led the No. 2-seed Oregon Ducks over the No. 15 Seattle Redhawks 88-45 on Friday at Matt Knight Arena. Oregon advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and will face the No. 10 Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday.

Oregon Ducks top performers

Sabrina Ionescu: 19 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds

Ruthy Hebard: 12 points, nine rebounds

Lexi Bando: 11 points, 3-of-6 from 3-point

Oti Gildon: 16 points and six rebounds off the bench

Seattle Redhawks top performers

Alexis Montgomery: 14 points, six rebounds, four assists

Kallin Spiller: 10 points, three rebounds

Madeline Dopplick: Seven points; 2-of-8 shooting

Jacinta Beckley: Six points, 3-of-9 shooting

Team Stats

Oregon Ducks

52.9 field goal percentage; 5-of-17 from 3-point; 9-of-11 free throws

Seattle RedHawks

32.3 field goal percentage; 1-of-19 from 3-point; 4-of-4 free throws

Key Facts:

­—The Ducks led 70-32 after three quarters.

—Sabrina Ionescu got her 10th career triple-double

