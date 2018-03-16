Rapid Reaction: Oregon Ducks race by Seattle 88-45, advance to second round of NCAA Tournament
Sabrina Ionescu and her triple-double led the No. 2-seed Oregon Ducks over the No. 15 Seattle Redhawks 88-45 on Friday at Matt Knight Arena. Oregon advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and will face the No. 10 Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday.
Oregon Ducks top performers
Sabrina Ionescu: 19 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds
Ruthy Hebard: 12 points, nine rebounds
Lexi Bando: 11 points, 3-of-6 from 3-point
Oti Gildon: 16 points and six rebounds off the bench
Seattle Redhawks top performers
Alexis Montgomery: 14 points, six rebounds, four assists
Kallin Spiller: 10 points, three rebounds
Madeline Dopplick: Seven points; 2-of-8 shooting
Jacinta Beckley: Six points, 3-of-9 shooting
Team Stats
Oregon Ducks
52.9 field goal percentage; 5-of-17 from 3-point; 9-of-11 free throws
Seattle RedHawks
32.3 field goal percentage; 1-of-19 from 3-point; 4-of-4 free throws
Key Facts:
—The Ducks led 70-32 after three quarters.
—Sabrina Ionescu got her 10th career triple-double
Follow Zak Laster on Twitter: @zlast3445