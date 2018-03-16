SportsWomen's Basketball
Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) pushes past a Stanford Cardinal player. The Oregon Ducks face the Stanford Cardinal in the final of the Pac-12 Tournament at KeyArena in Seattle, Wash. on Sunday, March 4, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Ducks race out to big lead in first half over the Seattle Redhawks in NCAA Tournament first round

March 16, 2018 at 5:35 pm


At halftime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Oregon leads Seattle 48-16 at Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks got off to a hot start, and by halftime nine different players had minutes.

Oregon Ducks top performers:

Sabrina Ionescu: 14 points, eight assists, five rebounds

Ruthy Hebard: Six points, five rebounds,

Lexi Bando: Five points 1-of-2 from 3-point

Oti Gildon: Eight points and six rebounds off the bench

Seattle Redhawks top performers:

Jacinta Beckley: Four points

Madeline Dopplick: Two points

Kallin Spiller: Six points, three rebounds

Alexis Montgomery: Two points, 1-of-7 shooting.

 Team Stats

Oregon Ducks:

51.4 field goal percentage; 1-of-7 from 3-point; 9-of-9 free throws

Seattle RedHawks:

24.1 field goal percentage; 0-of-7 from 3-point; 2-of-2 free throws

 Key Moments:

— Ducks open game on a 10-0 run, led 25-6 after the first quarter

— Seattle shooting 3-of-12 after first quarter; Oregon shooting 10-of-18;

— Oti Gildon, who entered the game off the bench, grabbed a rebound and threw a long pass, leading to an easy bucket to push the Oregon lead to 29.

— Aina Ayuso with a highlight reel crossover and layup

Follow Zak Laster on Twitter: @zlast3445

Donating to the Daily Emerald

We need you to support our mission. Please donate to independent non-profit student journalism.

Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think:

Zak Laster

Zak Laster

Zak Laster is a sports writer for the Daily Emerald. He covers volleyball, women's basketball, golf and baseball. He can be reached at [email protected]

Related Posts

SoftballSports

Ducks struggle to capitalize on opportunities, fall to UCLA in Pac-12 opener

SportsWomen's Basketball

Blowout win gives Oregon’s bench players valuable experience

SportsWomen's Basketball

Oregon beats Seattle 88-45 in first round of NCAA Tournament as Sabrina Ionescu records 10th triple-double

MultimediaPhotoSportsWomen's Basketball

Photos: The Oregon Ducks blow out the Seattle Redhawks 88-45 in the first round of the NCAA tournament