Rapid Reaction: Ducks race out to big lead in first half over the Seattle Redhawks in NCAA Tournament first round
At halftime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Oregon leads Seattle 48-16 at Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks got off to a hot start, and by halftime nine different players had minutes.
Oregon Ducks top performers:
Sabrina Ionescu: 14 points, eight assists, five rebounds
Ruthy Hebard: Six points, five rebounds,
Lexi Bando: Five points 1-of-2 from 3-point
Oti Gildon: Eight points and six rebounds off the bench
Seattle Redhawks top performers:
Jacinta Beckley: Four points
Madeline Dopplick: Two points
Kallin Spiller: Six points, three rebounds
Alexis Montgomery: Two points, 1-of-7 shooting.
Team Stats
Oregon Ducks:
51.4 field goal percentage; 1-of-7 from 3-point; 9-of-9 free throws
Seattle RedHawks:
24.1 field goal percentage; 0-of-7 from 3-point; 2-of-2 free throws
Key Moments:
— Ducks open game on a 10-0 run, led 25-6 after the first quarter
— Seattle shooting 3-of-12 after first quarter; Oregon shooting 10-of-18;
— Oti Gildon, who entered the game off the bench, grabbed a rebound and threw a long pass, leading to an easy bucket to push the Oregon lead to 29.
— Aina Ayuso with a highlight reel crossover and layup
ANKLES.
Good things happen when you don't pick up your dribble! 😎 pic.twitter.com/vHBqm8TQHz
— NCAA Women's BKB (@ncaawbb) March 17, 2018
