Rapid Reaction: Ducks race out to big lead in first half over the Seattle Redhawks in NCAA Tournament first round

At halftime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Oregon leads Seattle 48-16 at Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks got off to a hot start, and by halftime nine different players had minutes.

Oregon Ducks top performers:

Sabrina Ionescu: 14 points, eight assists, five rebounds

Ruthy Hebard: Six points, five rebounds,

Lexi Bando: Five points 1-of-2 from 3-point

Oti Gildon: Eight points and six rebounds off the bench

Seattle Redhawks top performers:

Jacinta Beckley: Four points

Madeline Dopplick: Two points

Kallin Spiller: Six points, three rebounds

Alexis Montgomery: Two points, 1-of-7 shooting.

Team Stats

Oregon Ducks:

51.4 field goal percentage; 1-of-7 from 3-point; 9-of-9 free throws

Seattle RedHawks:

24.1 field goal percentage; 0-of-7 from 3-point; 2-of-2 free throws

Key Moments:

— Ducks open game on a 10-0 run, led 25-6 after the first quarter

— Seattle shooting 3-of-12 after first quarter; Oregon shooting 10-of-18;

— Oti Gildon, who entered the game off the bench, grabbed a rebound and threw a long pass, leading to an easy bucket to push the Oregon lead to 29.

— Aina Ayuso with a highlight reel crossover and layup

ANKLES. Good things happen when you don't pick up your dribble! 😎 pic.twitter.com/vHBqm8TQHz — NCAA Women's BKB (@ncaawbb) March 17, 2018

