Photos: The Oregon Ducks blow out the Seattle Redhawks 88-45 in the first round of the NCAA tournament

March 16, 2018 at 6:47 pm


Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) contests the shot. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Seattle University Redhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Anneli Maley (15) reaches to grab the ball while being defended by Seattle guard Madeline Dopplick (23). The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Seattle University Redhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Ducks guard Anneli Maley (15) defends against Redhwaks guard Madeline Dopplick (23). The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Seattle University Redhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Aina Ayuso (31) is defended by Seattle guard McKenzi Williams (4). The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Seattle University Redhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) moves the ball along the 3-point line. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Seattle University Redhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives past Seattle guard Jacinta Beckley (15). The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Seattle University Redhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) attempts a two point shot. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Seattle University Redhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Redhawks guard Kamira Sanders (15) carries the ball up the court. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Seattle University Redhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Redhawks guard Kamira Sanders (15) attempts to move the ball past the Ducks defense. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Seattle University Redhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

The Oregon bench, led by Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20), cheer on their teammates. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Seattle University Redhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) regains control of the loose ball. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Seattle University Redhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) is held away from the ball by Seattle forward Jacinta Beckley (3). The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Seattle University Redhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Redhwaks center Kallin Spiller (41) tries to maintain offensive zone control of the ball. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Seattle University Redhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Justine Hall (3) dives after the ball with Seattle guard Kamira Sanders (15). The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Seattle University Redhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) and Seattle guard Alexis Montgomery (24) chase after a loose ball. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Seattle University Redhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) reaches to block the shot of Seattle guard Kamira Sanders (15). The No. 6 Oregon Ducks play the Seattle University Redhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

