(Erica Pahua)

Eugene business robbed at gunpoint this morning

March 15, 2018 at 12:00 pm


Another business in Eugene has been robbed at gunpoint.

Lucky Lil’s Casino on River Road was robbed at 7:16 a.m. this morning, according to EPD spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin.

One suspect was involved, he was described as a white adult male, approximately 5’10”, wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and black and white skate shoes with large tongues, according to McLaughlin.

Register-Guard reported that the suspect had a bandana over his face, robbed the business of cash, and fled east.

Eugene Police responded to the robbery as well as the Lane County Sheriff’s office. Police flooded the area and used police dogs, but the scent was lost on Corliss Lane.

via Google Maps.

