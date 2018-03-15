Eugene business robbed at gunpoint this morning

Another business in Eugene has been robbed at gunpoint.

Lucky Lil’s Casino on River Road was robbed at 7:16 a.m. this morning, according to EPD spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin.

One suspect was involved, he was described as a white adult male, approximately 5’10”, wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and black and white skate shoes with large tongues, according to McLaughlin.

Register-Guard reported that the suspect had a bandana over his face, robbed the business of cash, and fled east.

Eugene Police responded to the robbery as well as the Lane County Sheriff’s office. Police flooded the area and used police dogs, but the scent was lost on Corliss Lane.

Donating to the Daily Emerald We need you to support our mission. Please donate to independent non-profit student journalism.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: