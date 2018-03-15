Former Oregon running back Kani Benoit prepares to do the broad jump. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2018 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Benoit, Springs impress at Oregon’s Pro Day

With just over a month until the 2018 NFL Draft, it’s coming down to the wire for college players to showcase their skills. On Wednesday, 19 former Ducks got their chance at Oregon’s Pro Day. Here are a few who stood out.

Benoit’s big day

Like many Ducks who performed on Wednesday, Kani Benoit went without an invite to the combine, so Pro Day was his last and only chance to workout in front of scouts. He made the most of his opportunity. The former Oregon running back ran the 40 in 4.52 seconds, which tied for the second-fastest time of the day. It was also the fastest that Benoit said he’s ever ran.

“Even when we’ve run 40s here, I’ve never ran that in my life,” Benoit said.

Benoit spent the last three months preparing for Pro Day and the Draft. He credited his trainers for his performance on Wednesday and said that they helped him get in shape.

“It’s about a three-month sacrifice of food and fun, and you just have to hone in on your dream,” Benoit said. “So to come out here and do as well as I did, I’m really happy about that.”

Benoit isn’t projected to be drafted but said he got a lot of “good jobs” from scouts.

“They were really excited. … We’ll see where it leads,” he said.

Freeman recaps combine

Freeman had a light Pro Day. Oregon’s all-time leader in rushing yards didn’t participate in many drills on Wednesday. He felt he proved most of what he wanted to at the NFL Combine several weeks ago. Freeman, one of three Ducks invited, posted the third-fastest times in the three-cone drill with 6.9 seconds, and in the 20-yard shuttle (4.16 seconds), while his 40-meter dash time of 4.54 seconds ranked ninth.

“I feel like I performed well,” Freeman said. “Just coming out today I just wanted to perform well and show them what I can do.”

Freeman has been training in San Diego, California, in preparation for the draft but said he will finish his training in Eugene. Freeman is projected as a third-to-fourth-round pick according to NFL.com.

Springs impresses

Before pro day, Arrion Springs heard from NFL scouts that if he wanted to be a draft pick, he’d have to run like one. On Wednesday, he did.

Last season’s Pac-12 leader in pass break-ups ran a sub 4.4 in the 40, the fastest time on Wednesday.

“Sheeeesh,” Springs said upon being told his time by reporters.

Springs was another Duck who didn’t receive an invite to the combine or make the senior bowl. With his future on the line, he took Thursday seriously.

“Today was my game day so I had to come out and do the best I could and show why I am one of those guys that can play in the NFL,” Springs said.

After his day was done, scouts from several teams swarmed Springs to speak with him.

Overall, it was a solid day for Springs.

“It feels really good,” he said. “I might go get me a steak or something tonight to celebrate.”

