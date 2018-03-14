Senate passes resolution to withdraw the North Campus renovation proposals

The University Senate passed a faculty-sponsored resolution this afternoon to withdraw the North Campus conditional use permit. The permit aims to renovate athletic fields and develop parking lots to accommodate the new Knight Campus.

The resolution calls on the Senate to support their motion to withdraw the plans to renovate the North Campus and urge administration to do the same.

The resolution passed 29 to five after significant debate on how the land would be best used.

The group said they want the Senate to call upon the administration to withdraw the proposal so there can be further discussion on what to do with the area. They also ask the Senate to ask the administration for alternative locations for athletic fields.

Their reasons for the resolution include the ecological harm of renovations, its incompatibility with the university’s mission statement and the great possibility for research at the location. You can read more about this here.

Donating to the Daily Emerald We need you to support our mission. Please donate to independent non-profit student journalism.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: