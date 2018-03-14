Podcast: Season recap for Oregon Men’s Basketball

Join Senior Sports Editor Jack Butler and Associate Sports Editor Gus Morris as they review the season from start to finish for Oregon Men’s Basketball. In this discussion are Oregon’s biggest surprises, disappointments and triumphs, along with the impacts new players have had on the team. To conclude, Jack and Gus lay out their predictions and the possible benefits for Oregon in the NIT tournament, which the team will play in to conclude the season.

This episode was recorded prior to Oregon’s 99-86 victory over Rider on March 13. This episode was produced by Alec Cowan.

