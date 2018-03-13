An unidentified man is being arrested by University of Oregon Police Department outside the EMU on March 13, 2018. His charges are currently unknown. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Yelling man arrested near EMU amphitheater

University of Oregon Police arrested a man in front of the EMU after receiving a call of a disorderly subject at around 2 p.m. today, according to police.

The man, Edir Benali, 32, was taken into custody after he attempted to place his hands on UOPD Sgt. Scott Geeting. Benali was arrested on two counts of trespassing, disorderly conduct and interfering with police.

While being arrested he yelled, “Legally I should have had sex months ago.” He also yelled at passersby that he wanted to have sex with them.

Benali was previously known by UOPD for trespassing on school property, police said.

He was escorted into a police vehicle without struggle.

