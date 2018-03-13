Photos: Oregon Men’s Basketball outworks Rider University 99-86

Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (1) takes a jump shot close to the hoop despite the Broncs defense. Oregon basketball take on the Rider University Broncs at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 13, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Paul White (13) disrupts the Broncs rebound resulting in Oregon recovering the ball. Oregon basketball take on the Rider University Broncs at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 13, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Broncs guard Anthony Durham (12) slams the ball into the rim on a failed dunk. Oregon basketball take on the Rider University Broncs at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 13, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (1) attempts a lay up only to be blocked by Broncs guard Dimencio Vaughn (14). Oregon basketball take on the Rider University Broncs at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 13, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Broncs guard Jordan Allen (2) watches as the ball falls into the hoop. Oregon basketball take on the Rider University Broncs at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 13, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (1) smacks the ball into the glass to block another shot. Oregon basketball take on the Rider University Broncs at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 13, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Broncs guard Stevie Jordan (23) attempts to lose the Oregon defense with a quick stop. Oregon basketball take on the Rider University Broncs at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 13, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (1) denying another shot. Oregon basketball take on the Rider University Broncs at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 13, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (1) slams the ball down on a dunk. Oregon basketball take on the Rider University Broncs at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 13, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) fights off the Broncs defense to make a tough lay up. Oregon basketball take on the Rider University Broncs at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 13, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Broncs guard Anthony Durham (12) attempts a lay up. Oregon basketball take on the Rider University Broncs at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 13, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (1) passes the ball to forward MiKyle McIntosh (22). Oregon basketball take on the Rider University Broncs at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 13, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward MiKyle McIntosh (22) plays close defense against Broncs guard Dimencio Vaughn (14). Oregon basketball take on the Rider University Broncs at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 13, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (1) slams another ball down with a dunk. Oregon basketball take on the Rider University Broncs at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 13, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (1) leaps into the air to block the shot. Oregon basketball take on the Rider University Broncs at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 13, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Broncs head coach Kevin Bagget reacts to a call made early in the first quarter. Oregon basketball take on the Rider University Broncs at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 13, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Benjamin Green
Benjamin Green is a Junior at the University of Oregon majoring in History and Photojournalism. As a third generation photographer, Ben has been taking pictures since he could hold a camera at the age of 4 and his passion for the art of storytelling persists to this day.