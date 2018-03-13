Oregon freshman Edwin Yi drops his club while watching his ball after driving on hole 4. The Oregon Ducks play in the final round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on June 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon men’s golf earns sixth place in Bandon Dunes Championships

In a three-day tournament on the Oregon coast, the Oregon men’s golf team took sixth place out of 14 teams while shooting 4-under par. Arizona State won the tournament, going 28-under par.

Ryan Gronlund was the top individual for the Ducks, tying for ninth place with Alex Del Rey Gonzalez and Tobias Eden of Arizona State. Gronlund led the team in round two by going 4-under par 67. The junior made just one bogey during the entire final round and finished 5-under par with a score of 66. The score was a career low for him, and his second-straight top-10 result.

Freshman Thomas Mulligan finished at an even par 70 while dealing with bogeys throughout the final round. This was Mulligan’s best score to-par of the season so far.

Norman Xiong started the tournament well, shooting 4-under through the first 15 holes. He was tied for sixth place after the first round on Sunday. However, Xiong hit a triple bogey in the final round at hole four. The sophomore finished one-over par (71), tied for 22nd place.

Head coach Casey Martin was not pleased with the team’s all-around play this week, and believes they need a tune-up before the next tournament.

“It was a tough week for us,” Martin said. “We made a lot of mistakes and didn’t play up to our abilities. But we will get it turned around and get back to playing great golf soon.”

Of the seven tournaments Oregon has played this season, the team has managed to place a finisher inside the top-10. Oregon will look to continue that streak when it returns to Eugene for the first home tournament of the season. The Duck Invitational will be held March 26-27 at the Eugene Country Club.

