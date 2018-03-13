Another student robbed last Sunday

On March 11, a male University of Oregon student was robbed on Hilyard Street south of East 13th Avenue, according to a UO campus crime alert. The student reported the incident to the Eugene Police Department on March 13.

This incident is the sixth armed robbery near the University of Oregon in the past few weeks.

The student was at the Subway at 1304 Hilyard Street alone on March 11 just after midnight when befriended two men at the restaurant, according to the report. After leaving the restaurant to get into a taxi, the student reported that the two men grabbed him and punched him before taking some of his possessions.

The first suspect was described as a 6-foot black male with a medium build in dark clothing. The second suspect was described as a 6-foot-2 Hispanic male with a heavy build and brown hair with bleached tips.

Eugene PD said to call 541-682-5111 with any information regarding these cases.

