Administration will not punish students for Wednesday’s walkout, Provost says

UO Provost Jayanth Banavar stated in an email to UO instructors that students who participate in the National School Walkout tomorrow will not be charged with student conduct code violations.

But an instructor can choose to mark students as absent if they participate in the walkout, according to Banavar. Also, students who are disruptive to classes or other university business may still be charged, according to the email.

The walkout is planned at 10 a.m. Students and faculty will leave their classrooms in silence and gather on the lawn of the Erb Memorial Union. The event in total is intended to last for 17 minutes in honor of the Parkland victims.

University of Oregon College Democrats is organizing tomorrow’s walkout, and the event is being held to demand Congressional action on gun safety issues in light of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

UO College Democrats also set up a display of 732 flags on the lawn in front of Knight Library on Monday morning as a tribute to the Parkland victims, as reported by the Emerald. UO has also stated that prospective students’ admission to UO would not be jeopardized if they participated in the peaceful walkout, also as reported by the Emerald.

