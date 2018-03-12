Podcast: Horchata Squad 2.0: Femmes of color in activism

Horchata Squad is an official opinion desk podcast for the Daily Emerald. On this episode, hosts Veronica Fernandez-Alvarado and Marian Fragoso talk with their guest, Samara, about what being an activist and a femme of color is like. Be sure to listen for the usual momentos, shout-outs and an in-depth discussion on how activist organizations can marginalize femmes of color through tolerance of bad behavior and an inability to call-in rather than call-out.

This episode contains language that may not be suitable for all listeners.

Music in this episode is “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” by Gil Scott-Heron and “Fertilizer” by Frank Ocean.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan.

