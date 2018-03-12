MultimediaPodcastSportsSports Podcasts
This is the Emerald Podcast Network.

Podcast: AL East team previews and Duck baseball putting up plenty of runs

, and March 12, 2018 at 5:59 am


On this episode of the Podcast-to-be-Named, hosts Cal Will and Frankie Lewis break down the biggest off-season news for each team in the AL East, including the Yankees formidable hitting squad and the Red Sox competitive chances. Sports writer Zak Laster joins the show to report recent games and stats for Duck baseball.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan.

Donating to the Daily Emerald

We need you to support our mission. Please donate to independent non-profit student journalism.

Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think:

Franklin Lewis

Franklin Lewis

Franklin is a senior Arts & Culture writer for the Daily Emerald. Born and raised in San Francisco, he writes about university culture past, present and future. He also hosts the Spotlight on Science podcast for the Emerald Podcast Network.

Email: [email protected]
Follow on twitter: @flewis_1

Related Posts

SoftballSports

Pac-12 player of the week Shannon Rhodes leads No. 6 Oregon into conference opener against No. 3 UCLA

Men's TennisSports

Oregon men’s tennis rolls past Santa Clara to snap four-match losing streak

FootballSports

Benoit, Springs impress at Oregon’s Pro Day

SportsWomen's Basketball

Preview: Oregon women’s basketball prepares for the Seattle Redhawks