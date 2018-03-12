This is the Emerald Podcast Network.

Podcast: AL East team previews and Duck baseball putting up plenty of runs

On this episode of the Podcast-to-be-Named, hosts Cal Will and Frankie Lewis break down the biggest off-season news for each team in the AL East, including the Yankees formidable hitting squad and the Red Sox competitive chances. Sports writer Zak Laster joins the show to report recent games and stats for Duck baseball.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan.

Donating to the Daily Emerald We need you to support our mission. Please donate to independent non-profit student journalism.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: