Oregon Defender Mandi Trostle (32) loses possesion of the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinal's at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, March 11, 2017. (Kiara Green/Emerald)

Oregon lacrosse loses to No. 18 Stanford Cardinal 19-8

The lacrosse team lost 19-8 to No. 18 Stanford Cardinal on Sunday for its second defeat of the season.

The loss drops the Ducks to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12. The Cardinal improve to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in conference.

Senior defender Jill Zubillaga scored four goals to lead the Ducks. Junior Shannon Williams and seniors JoJo Hesketh and Cambi Cukar each added a goal from the Oregon starting lineup. Senior Mariah Gatti didn’t start the game, but added a goal off the bench.

Stanford jumped on the Ducks in the first half, taking a 14-3 lead into the halftime break and put the Ducks in an uphill battle. The two teams broke even at five goals each in the second half.

As a team the Cardinal gave itself an advantage by putting 25 of their 35 shots on goal. The Ducks put together 23 shots and 16 were on goal. The Cardinal kept the pressure on by causing five of Oregon’s 15 turnovers. The Cardinal committed just eight turnovers.

Stanford was led by Ali Biaocco who scored five goals and Murray who scored four goals. The Cardinal used a balanced attack to defeat the Ducks on Sunday. Each offensive player scored at-least one goal, with five players scoring multiple goals.

The Ducks head to Tempe, Arizona, for its next game against the Arizona State Sun Devils on March 16 at 6 p.m.

