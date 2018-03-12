Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal cheers on his team. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon football has busy week as spring break approaches

Spring is a time to learn from mistakes and get better. Head coach and self-described “football doctor” Mario Cristobal is determined to meet with every player to evaluate them “from an academic standpoint, a strength and conditioning standpoint, an off-the-field standpoint and a football standpoint.”

“We give them an evaluation, tell them where they are and in essence, write them a prescription,” Cristobal said. “These are the positives, these are the things we have to work on and these are the things we are going to do better at.”

With one week in the books and spring break quickly approaching, veteran players are taking on new leadership roles while younger players are forcing themselves up the depth chart.

“First three days of camp, I’m excited really,” sophomore wide receiver Jaylon Redd said. “I feel like we’re looking real good at an early pace. I’m liking what’s going on.”

One missing face is Tyrell Crosby who is preparing for his Oregon pro day. This forced a shuffle on the offensive line.

A player that is penciled-in for a major increase in playtime is junior tackle George Moore.

Cristobal shared his prescription for Moore citing his success in improving his strength, conditioning and effort, while gaining better knowledge of the playbook.

“He has certainly come a long, long way,” Cristobal said. “And he is in better shape, so it’s a little bit easier for him.”

Some things on today’s practice schedule were running inside run drills, seven-on-sevens and high-tempo offense.

One player that seems to be a factor in the inside run game is redshirt freshman CJ Verdell.

After playing on scout team last season, Verdell is looking to take on the role left by graduate Kani Benoit, who excelled as a powerback in the fast-pace offense.

“A lot of people think there is going to be a drop-off because we don’t have Royce [Freeman] or Kani, but we want to show people that’s not true at all.”

The team’s plan for the rest of the week is to implement 80-90 percent of the offensive and defensive schemes before finals week and spring break hit.

“We can come back after spring break and we can reinstall for five or six days, and in essence have installed the entire offense and defense twice through,” Cristobal said. “If we do that, we have the entire summer to do it again. By the time fall camp comes around, they would have seen everything three times.”

