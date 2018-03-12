Monday bomb threat at UO determined to be not credible

The University of Oregon Police Department sent a campus-wide email Monday afternoon saying someone had sent an email about a bomb threat at the UO.

The email from UOPD said that within the same day, police determined the threat was not credible and there was no danger to the campus community. No arrests have been made.

UOPD spokesman Kelly McIver said the situation was still under investigation and information such as who sent the email, when UOPD received it or the length of the investigation would not be available while the case is open.

He said police investigated the threat by conducting interviews with sources and determined there was no actual threat. McIver could not say how UOPD determined there was not a threat.

The email stated that UOPD was investigating the case with the FBI, which is common practice for bomb threats, according to McIver.

This is not the only bomb threat since the beginning of the school year.

In October, a bomb threat was made to Agate Hall on UO’s campus and everyone was evacuated from the building. Streets near the building were closed for several hours while police investigated the situation. No bomb was found in this case and UOPD cleared the situation. Eugene police investigated a bomb threat in West Eugene in early January but found nothing suspicious and determined there was no threat. In November 2017, a Eugene teenager was accused of making a bomb threat over the internet to a high school in Bend.

UOPD said to call 9-1-1 in an emergency or contact the department with information about threats to campus safety at 541-346-2919.

