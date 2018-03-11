Photos: Oregon softball conquers Bryant University 17-1

Bulldogs pitcher Sarah McKeveny (15) listens to head coach Shayne Lotito during a mound visit.The Oregon Ducks play the Bryant University Bulldogs at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 11, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks celebrate their second win of the day. The Oregon Ducks play the Bryant University Bulldogs at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 11, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks Celebrate after the final pitch is thrown. The Oregon Ducks play the Bryant University Bulldogs at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 11, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Bulldogs outfielder Gianna Ceccarelli (13) takes off towards third base. The Oregon Ducks play the Bryant University Bulldogs at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 11, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks catcher Mary Iakopo (17) catches the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Bryant University Bulldogs at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 11, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Bulldogs infielder Jessica Gradillas (3) throws the ball towards first to get the easy out. The Oregon Ducks play the Bryant University Bulldogs at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 11, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Jenna Lilley (00) attempts a throw towards home plate before the Bulldogs can score. The Oregon Ducks play the Bryant University Bulldogs at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 11, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Jenna Lilley (00) catches the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Bryant University Bulldogs at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 11, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Bulldogs pitcher Gabrielle Ermish (25) high fives assistant coach Briana Chiusano. The Oregon Ducks play the Bryant University Bulldogs at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 11, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Bulldogs outfielder Morgan Powell (18) throws the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Bryant University Bulldogs at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 11, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks pitcher Maggie Balint (25) celebrates another strikeout. The Oregon Ducks play the Bryant University Bulldogs at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 11, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks utility player Lauren Burke (4) slides into third as Bulldogs infielder Jessica Gradillas (3) touches the bag. The Oregon Ducks play the Bryant University Bulldogs at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 11, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Jenna Lilley (00) warms up before stepping up to the plate. The Oregon Ducks play the Bryant University Bulldogs at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 11, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks celebrate another homerun. The Oregon Ducks play the Bryant University Bulldogs at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 11, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Bulldogs infielder Dakota Bilodeau (4) allows the Oregon runner to slide safely into second. The Oregon Ducks play the Bryant University Bulldogs at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday March 11, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Benjamin Green
Benjamin Green is a Junior at the University of Oregon majoring in History and Photojournalism. As a third generation photographer, Ben has been taking pictures since he could hold a camera at the age of 4 and his passion for the art of storytelling persists to this day.