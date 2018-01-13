Schill, Tracy and U.S. Sen. Wyden meet to discuss UO’s sexual assault reporting policy

On Friday, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden met with University of Oregon President Michael Schill to discuss the school’s handling of sexual violence and misconduct.

The meeting was prompted by November’s exchange of letters between the university and Wyden in which the senior senator and UO alumnus expressed concern over the university’s handling of the Kavell Bigby-Williams sexual assault investigation.

Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault prevention activist, was also at the meeting.

In a statement released on AroundtheO, President Schill called Friday’s meeting “a productive dialogue,” despite what he referred to as “tough questions.”

Despite Monday’s meeting, Schill said that much more work needs to be done to address the topic.

“I am proud of our achievements in this area but I am far from satisfied,” he wrote. “Our procedures and our programs can always get better. We look forward to working with Sen. Wyden, Ms. Tracy and others to do just that.”

It is unknown what the next steps in the dialogue between Schill, Wyden and Tracy are, or what actions will come from the meeting.

The Emerald reached out to Sen. Wyden’s office, Tracy and UO for comment but did not receive any immediate response.

Comments

Tell us what you think: