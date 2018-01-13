Photos: Oregon track races in the UW Preview meet

Oregon hurdler Kylee O’Connor clears the last hurdle during the 60m prelims. The Oregon Ducks participate in the UW Preview track meet hosted at the Dempsey Indoor Center in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon heptathlete Keira McCarrell clears a hurdle during the 60m prelims. The Oregon Ducks participate in the UW Preview track meet hosted at the Dempsey Indoor Center in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon throw Ronna Stone winds up to release during the women’s weight throw. The Oregon Ducks participate in the UW Preview track meet hosted at the Dempsey Indoor Center in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon mid distance runner Lilli Burdon sprints toward the finish line in the 1000m prelim race. The Oregon Ducks participate in the UW Preview track meet hosted at the Dempsey Indoor Center in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon heptathlete Keira McCarrell just misses clearing the bar during the high jump. The Oregon Ducks participate in the UW Preview track meet hosted at the Dempsey Indoor Center in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon sprinter Hannah Waller finishes first in her heat of the 60m prelim. The Oregon Ducks participate in the UW Preview track meet hosted at the Dempsey Indoor Center in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon sprinter Jonathan Harvey races in a 60m prelim heat. The Oregon Ducks participate in the UW Preview track meet hosted at the Dempsey Indoor Center in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon mid distance runner Jaxson Hoey leads the pack down the final stretch during the 1000m prelim. The Oregon Ducks participate in the UW Preview track meet hosted at the Dempsey Indoor Center in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon distance runner Jessica Hull leads the pack during the women’s 1 mile race. The Oregon Ducks participate in the UW Preview track meet hosted at the Dempsey Indoor Center in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon mid distance runner Susan Ejore (right) races during the 1000m prelims. The Oregon Ducks participate in the UW Preview track meet hosted at the Dempsey Indoor Center in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon jumper Ashlyn Hare makes her approach to the bar during the high jump prelims. The Oregon Ducks participate in the UW Preview track meet hosted at the Dempsey Indoor Center in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon mid distance runner Mick Stanovsek rounds the curve in the 1000m prelim race. The Oregon Ducks participate in the UW Preview track meet hosted at the Dempsey Indoor Center in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon mid distance runners Reed Brown (left) and Mick Stanovsek race toward the finish line in the 1000m prelim. The Oregon Ducks participate in the UW Preview track meet hosted at the Dempsey Indoor Center in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Aries Merritt crosses the finish line in first during the 60m hurdles race. The Oregon Ducks participate in the UW Preview track meet hosted at the Dempsey Indoor Center in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)