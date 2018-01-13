Oregon Ducks guard Elijah Brown (5) looks for an open pass. Oregon basketball take on the Central Arkansas Bears at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 20, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Ducks fight but fall to Wildcats

Oregon men’s basketball dropped a close road game to the No. 17 Arizona Wildcats, 90-83, on Saturday in Tuscon, Arizona.

Despite double-digit points from MiKyle McIntosh (2o points), Elijah Brown (25 points) and Payton Pritchard (12), the Ducks were unable to complete a sweep of the Arizona schools. The loss also drops to the team to 2-3 in Pac-12 play, their worst start since the 2014-15 season.

The Wildcats jumped out to strong start in the first half, opening up leads as large as 12 points. The Ducks refused to go quietly and battled back to close the gap, going into halftime down just 41-38.

The Ducks came out of the break looking much the same, and they struggled to catch Arizona until eight minutes into the half. It was Paul White who knotted things up at 55 with a pair of free throws.

The team surrendered the lead once again however until Elijah Brown drained a deep 3-pointer to give the Ducks a 69-68 lead. A dunk from the Wildcats grabbed the lead back however, and Oregon was unable to grab it back.

The Ducks will look to get back on track when they take on the USC Trojans on Thursday in Eugene.

Follow Aaron on Twitter @aaronalter95

Comments

Tell us what you think: