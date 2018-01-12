MLK Day on Monday is the beginning of a week of talks and events

Monday, Jan. 15 is Martin Luther King Jr. day. It honors of his work as a leader of the civil rights movement in the late ‘50s and ‘60s. The University of Oregon has announced multiple events throughout next week intended to honor his legacy.

UO is not holding classes due to the holiday.

Here is break down of the events on and around the UO campus.

Monday, Jan. 15.

The first event of the week is the NAACP community MLK March held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The actual marching will run from 10 to 11 a.m., and will begin at Autzen Stadium and end at the Shedd Institute. After the march, there will be a program where local activists will speak and the City of Eugene’s human rights commission will give away the annual MLK community leadership award.

Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The UO Division of Equality and Inclusion will put on the annual MLK awards ceremony and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. in the Ford Alumni Center Ballroom. This year’s luncheon is intended to prompt attendees to reflect on MLK’s “call for the beloved global community.”

The event will have guest speaker Nina Turner, former Ohio state senator and CNN correspondent who is the president of Our Revolution. It is an organization that “fights to transform America and advance the progressive agenda that we believe in.”

The luncheon requires reservation before 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12.

The MLK Day community celebration will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Lane Community College Center for Meeting and Learning. The event will also feature Turner as a speaker.

Thursday, Jan. 18.

The MLK reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the EMU Ballroom. The event is held by the UO Office of the Dean of Students and will have Jonathon P. Higgins as the keynote speaker. It will also feature speakers from the UO.

Friday, Jan. 20.

The Holden Center will hold the MLK day of service. The event invites members of the UO community to “engage in meaningful service projects hosted by local organizations.” The event will include multiple projects which will run throughout the day with two to three-hour shifts for volunteers. Projects include tree planting, organization donations, preparing plant beds, weeding, bowling with children with intellectual or developmental disabilities and more. The event requires registration before the day of the event. All transportation to and from the projects will be provided as well as light snacks.

