UO student arrested for assaulting man with knife on Wednesday

A University of Oregon student allegedly cut a 21-year-old man with a knife Wednesday evening at an apartment complex near Harlow Road, according to police. Police did not say if the victim is a UO student.

Zhihao Ma, a 23-year-old undeclared undergraduate student at the University of Oregon, was arrested and booked to Lane County Jail on charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, according to police.

Police officers arrived at the 3400 block of McKenna Drive at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday evening. The situation began with a dispute between two men who knew each other. Ma threatened the victim before lacerating him multiple times, according to John Hankmeier, Eugene Police public information coordinator.

Ma was restrained by bystanders until the police took him into custody, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with multiple laceration wounds. His injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

