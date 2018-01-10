Report: Oregon to add Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach Aaron Feld

Oregon is expected to hire Aaron Feld, an assistant strength and conditioning coach for Georgia, as the Ducks new strength coach, according to Fox Sports1’s Bruce Feldman.

Feld replaces Irele Oderinde as Oregon’s head strength and conditioning coach. Oderinde left the program on Sunday to join Willie Taggart’s staff at Florida State.

Feld joined Georgia’s staff in 2015 and served as assistant director of strength and conditioning. Before Georgia, Feld was the Director of Strength and Conditioning for all 13 sports at Northern Alabama. Prior to that, he worked as a strength and conditioning volunteer at Alabama in 2014, the same year that Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal was serving as Alabama’s assistant head coach and offensive line coach. Feld also worked with Alabama-Birmingham for two seasons.

While strength coaches don’t often hold the spotlight, Feld certainly did during the College Football Playoff. His mustache caught the attention of broadcasters and he quickly went viral.

No matter what happens tonight, I know this: Georgia's assistant strength & conditioning coach @coachfeld has won the mustache national title. pic.twitter.com/cNj3cAxzYK — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 9, 2018

In college, Feld played long snapper at Mississippi State. He is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) by the National Strength and Conditioning Association and holds a Strength and Conditioning Coach Certification (SCCC) from the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association.

Follow Gus Morris on Twitter @JustGusMorris

Comments

Tell us what you think: