Campus news wrap-up: Tuesday, January 9

Alabama wins national title, led by former Ducks recruit

The Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Georgia Bulldogs in dramatic fashion 26-23 Monday night, led in the second half by true freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Many Oregon fans are familiar with Tagovailoa. The Hawaii native attended the same high school as Marcus Mariota, and declared during high school that Oregon was his dream school. Then-Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich was late to offer Tagvailoa a scholarship, however, and by that point he had moved on. Former Oregon tight end Pharaoh Brown called out his old coach on Twitter Monday night.

Seeing Tua in this Bama Jersey make me hot. He pose to be @ Oregon. Duck fans you can thank Mark Helfrich For that. — Pharaoh Brown (@PharaohsDream) January 9, 2018

Students return to school, and partying

It’s syllabus week, which means one thing for people living close to campus: loud music, packed bars, and lots of drunk students. Students are most likely to get alcohol poisoning or run into trouble with the law during the first few weeks of the term. Read our story on Oregon’s medical amnesty law and how to navigate syllabus week successfully here.

For a small town, Eugene boasts impressive concert scene

Eugene may not be known for huge venues or attracting large musical acts. But 2017 was an impressive year for local concerts, and 2018 could be even bigger. Emerald writer Sararosa Davies takes a look at the music scene in today’s cover story.

Eighth ranked Oregon women’s basketball hosts Arizona schools this weekend

Coming off last year’s Elite Eight run, the Oregon women are off to one of the best starts in program history. Emerald writer Zak Laster previews their upcoming home stand against Arizona and Arizona State here.

In case you missed it:

Oregon cheerleader Sarah Debois was diagnosed with cancer last spring — stage 2A Hodgkin lymphoma. Read the story of her battle from yesterday’s paper here.

