Campus news wrap-up: Monday, January 8

Welcome back, UO students. As you head off to the first classes of winter term, here’s what you need to know:

New federal guidelines for marijuana could impact recreational sales in Eugene

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has rescinded the Obama-era federal guidelines that instruct federal prosecutors not to pursue marijuana cases in states that have legalized medical or recreational use. The full effects of this move are still unclear, but local dispensaries will no longer enjoy the protection from federal law they once had. Read more here.

New year, new laws

The Oregon state legislature approved several new laws that went into effect January 1. These include changes in the rules for pumping gas, new taxes, an increased bottle deposit, and a statewide change in the age to buy Tobacco from 18 to 21. Read the details here.

Ninth-ranked women’s basketball rolls past No. 14 UCLA on the road

Oregon Women’s basketball knocked off UCLA on the road Sunday, ending the Bruin’s 20-game home winning streak. Sabrina Ionescu and Lexi Bando led the way for the Ducks, whose 4-0 start in Pac-12 play is their best since 2001. Read the full game recap here.

Arts and Culture

Emerald writer Zach Price talked to Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett of Louis the Child about their rapid rise to fame in 2017.

“Stuff is changin’,” Hauldren told the Emerald. “The whole tour in general has been a huge step up in every way for us. Our production is a lot bigger, we have a bigger team and I personally think the whole music part of the show is a lot better than the past sets.”

Read the full story here.

