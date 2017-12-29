Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives down the court. Oregon basketball take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 9, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon women’s basketball defeats Washington State 89-56 in conference opener

The No. 10 Oregon women’s basketball team opened Pac-12 play with a 89-56 win against the Washington State Cougars on Friday at Matthew Knight Arena.

The Ducks closed each half well against the Cougars. In the first half, the Ducks scored six straight points to take a 41-23 halftime lead. To end the game, Washington State made just two shots over the final 7:35 of the game.

Oregon (12-2, 1-0) relied upon Ruthy Hebard to start the game. She made her first six shots and finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds. The Ducks held a decisive advantage by the basket and utilized their size to score 42 points in the paint.

Sabrina Ionescu struggled through the first half, scoring seven points and shooting just 3-of-9. She went just 1-of-5 from behind the 3-point arc.

However, she turned it around after halftime, scoring 18 second half points on 6-of-7 shooting, and she knocked down all four of her three-point attempts. She finished the game with 25 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Lexi Bando added 18 points including four-of-10 from 3-point. Satu Sabally scored 14 points and led the team with five steals.

Nearly all of Oregon’s production came from the starting lineup. The bench totaled just three points, despite every player on the roster receiving playing time.

It was Oregon’s first game since back-to-back wins in Las Vegas to conclude the non-conference schedule a week ago. The win is the fourth in a row for the Ducks. The Cougars fell to 7-6 overall this season.

Next up for the Ducks is a matchup with the Washington Huskies at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday. Tipoff is at 1 p.m.

