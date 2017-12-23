Arts & Culture PodcastsMultimediaPodcast
(David Rollins/Emerald)

Podcast: Spotlight on Science: Paleontology in Kyrgyzstan with Win McLaughlin

December 23, 2017 at 6:00 am


In this episode of Spotlight on Science, arts and culture writer Frankie Lewis speaks with Win McLaughlin, a Ph.D. Candidate studying vertebrate paleontology at the University of Oregon. The two discuss McLaughlin’s latest work in Kyrgyzstan, the mysteries surrounding earth’s polarity, her motivations for being a geologist and how one gets to name a new species.

Spotlight on Science is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to spark conversations across disciplines with researchers at the University of Oregon, bringing in researchers to discuss their work in a way that is understandable to everyone.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan. Our theme song is “Zombie Disco” by Six Umbrellas.

Comments

Tell us what you think:

Franklin Lewis

Franklin Lewis

Franklin is a senior Arts & Culture writer for the Daily Emerald. Born and raised in San Francisco, he writes about university culture past, present and future. He also hosts the Spotlight on Science podcast for the Emerald Podcast Network. He still doesn't understand why one can't pump his or her own gas in Oregon.

Email: [email protected]
Follow on twitter: @flewis_1

Related Posts

Men's BasketballMultimediaPhotoSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks defeat the Central Arkansas Bears 96-82

FootballMultimediaPhotoSports

PHOTOS: Oregon Ducks fold to the Boise State Broncos in 2017 Las Vegas Bowl (28-38)

FootballMultimediaPhotoSports

PHOTOS: Ducks attempt to return from 24 point deficit during Las Vegas Bowl (14-24)

FootballMultimediaNewsPhotoSports

Photos: Oregon prepares for the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl