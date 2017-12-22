CrimeNews
(Stacy Yurishcheva/Emerald)

Update: Suspects in campus area shooting found dead

December 22, 2017 at 5:07 pm


Jacob “Jay” Timothy Richter-Shea and Cody Duk-Woo Moore, the suspects sought by Eugene police for multiple violent crimes, including a shooting near campus, were found dead in a southwest Washington apartment on Dec. 21, according to KEZI.

Clark County deputies said they received a tip that the suspects were at the apartment complex and sent out a SWAT team. After hearing two muffled gunshots from inside the apartment, they used a robot to enter the room and found that the suspects had died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds, officials said.

Jadyn (Logan) Marks

Jadyn is a senior at the University of Oregon majoring in political science and minoring in legal studies. She is currently the Outreach Director and a copy editor at the Daily Emerald. Her hobbies include consuming excessive amounts of iced coffee, playing ukulele and memorizing the Constitution.

