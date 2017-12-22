Update: Suspects in campus area shooting found dead

Jacob “Jay” Timothy Richter-Shea and Cody Duk-Woo Moore, the suspects sought by Eugene police for multiple violent crimes, including a shooting near campus, were found dead in a southwest Washington apartment on Dec. 21, according to KEZI.

Clark County deputies said they received a tip that the suspects were at the apartment complex and sent out a SWAT team. After hearing two muffled gunshots from inside the apartment, they used a robot to enter the room and found that the suspects had died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds, officials said.

Read the original Emerald story here.

