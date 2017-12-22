Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) goes for a layup. Oregon basketball take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 9, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Ducks finish nonconference schedule with 41-point rout of Hawai’i

Oregon women’s basketball delivered a dominant performance on Friday, blowing out Hawai’i 85-44 in the final game of the 2017 Duel in the Desert tournament in Las Vegas.

The win marks the seventh time this season that the No. 10 Ducks have won by at least a 30-point margin, and moves the team to 11-2 going into Pac-12 play.

Hawai’i scored first, moving up 3-0 in the opening minutes off of a layup and free throw. But a basket from Sabrina Ionescu put the Ducks up, and they never relinquished the lead.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was the Ducks star trio of Ruthy Hebard, Lexi Bando and Ionescu who led the way.

Hebard finished with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field, while Bando continued to dominate from deep, making 4-of-6 baskets from beyond the arc. Ionescu led her team in both scoring and rebounds, with 19 points and eight boards along with six assists and six steals.

Ionescu was also named Duel in the Desert MVP, continuing what has already been a stellar season for the sophomore.

The Ducks will open Pac-12 play Dec. 29 against Washington State in Eugene.

