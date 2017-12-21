Maite Carzola (4) looks for an open path to the basket. The Oregon Ducks hosted the No. 8 Arizona State Sun Devils on Jan. 29, 2016 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Cazorla ties career-high with 26 points to lead Ducks in 84-62 win over No. 19 Texas A&M

The Ducks have the Aggies number.

Back on November 16, Oregon defeated Texas A&M 83-68 in an early-season contest at College Station.

In that game, the Ducks’ Maite Cazorla scored 10 points. On Thursday, however, the Spaniard tied her career high of 26 points in the No. 10 Ducks 84-62 win over the No. 19 Aggies in the opening game of the Duel in the Desert tournament in Las Vegas.

Cazorla led the way, and the rest of her teammates followed in a game that the Ducks (10-2) dominated from start to finish. Oregon seized control early and never let up, leading for over 38 minutes of action.

In their last matchup, the Ducks fell behind early and trailed the Aggies (10-3) 34-28 at the half. On Thursday, however, Oregon came out with guns blazing and outscored Texas A&M 34-17 in the first quarter.

In her first game since tying the NCAA record for triple-doubles, Sabrina Ionescu led the charge early. She scored 14 points in the opening 10 minutes. The sophomore finished with 25 points.

While Ionescu’s excellence has become seemingly routine, Cazorla’s outbreak on Thursday was welcomed for the Ducks. After averaging 7.3 points over her last six games, Cazorla exploded for 26 points, along with five rebounds and four assists.

Satou Sabally played only four minutes in the teams’ November matchup and was held scoreless. The freshman, though, introduced herself to Texas A&M on Thursday, finishing with 14 points in 31 minutes of action.

The Ducks’ win over the Aggies concludes a three-game stretch versus SEC opponents in which Oregon went 2-1, with the one loss coming at No.5 Mississippi State.

Oregon looks to extend their win streak to three versus Hawaii on Friday.

Follow Cole Kundich on Twitter @ckundich

Comments

Tell us what you think: