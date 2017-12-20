Men's BasketballMultimediaPhotoSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks defeat the Central Arkansas Bears 96-82

December 20, 2017 at 11:24 pm


Oregon Ducks guard Elijah Brown (5) looks for an open pass. Oregon basketball take on the Central Arkansas Bears at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 20, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) looks to shoot. Oregon basketball take on the Central Arkansas Bears at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 20, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Troy Brown (0) drives down the court. Oregon basketball take on the Central Arkansas Bears at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 20, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward M.J. Cage fights for a rebound. Oregon basketball take on the Central Arkansas Bears at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 20, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Abu Kigab (24) goes for the shot. Oregon basketball take on the Central Arkansas Bears at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 20, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (1) dunks the ball. Oregon basketball take on the Central Arkansas Bears at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 20, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

The Oregon Duck cheers on a participant in the half time show competition. Oregon basketball take on the Central Arkansas Bears at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 20, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (1) dunks the ball. Oregon basketball take on the Central Arkansas Bears at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 20, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Keith Smith (11) drives down the court. Oregon basketball take on the Central Arkansas Bears at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 20, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Mikyle Mcintosh (22) looks for an open pass. Oregon basketball take on the Central Arkansas Bears at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 20, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Troy Brown (0) shakes hands with his teammate. Oregon basketball take on the Central Arkansas Bears at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 20, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (1) grabs a rebound. Oregon basketball take on the Central Arkansas Bears at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 20, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks Head Coach Dana Altman shouts plays to his team. Oregon basketball take on the Central Arkansas Bears at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 20, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) drives down the court. Oregon basketball take on the Central Arkansas Bears at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 20, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks celebrate their win over the Central Arkansas Bears. Oregon basketball take on the Central Arkansas Bears at Matthew Knight Area in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 20, 2017. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Devin Roux

