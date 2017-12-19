Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt reacts after watching a replay of a Nebraska touchdown on the jumbotron. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon extends contracts of Leavitt, Salave’a and Arroyo

Oregon’s coaching staff of the future is starting to come together.

The program officially announced on Monday that three assistant coaches signed contract extensions. Defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, offensive coordinator, quarterback and tight ends coach Marcus Arroyo and associate head coach and defensive run game coordinator Joe Salave’a all signed extensions. Leavitt’s new contract runs through the 2021 season, while Arroyo and Salvae’a’s run through the 2020 season.

“We are thrilled we were able to extend Jim, Marcus and Joe’s contracts,” Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said in a press release. “All three have been impactful in establishing the direction of our program as both teachers and mentors for our players. They have been key in helping build our momentum, both on the field and in recruiting.”

Leavitt will earn $1.7 million annually as part of his four-year extension that expires Jan. 3, 2022. He earned $1.15 million his first year at Oregon. Leavitt’s buyout in his new contract would be $500,000 if he were to leave before Jan. 31, 2019, but would drop to $250,000 after that date. Those buyouts would be waived only if he leaves to take the head coaching job at Kansas State.

Shortly after Willie Taggart left for Florida State, reports surfaced that Leavitt would follow him to Tallahassee, Florida. The heavily-sought after Leavitt is known for his recruiting prowess and success at rebuilding programs. In his first year at Oregon, he improved the Ducks’ defense from 126th to 42nd in the country.

Arroyo, who Cristobal named offensive coordinator and main play-caller, will earn $750,000 next year, an 87.5 percent increase from the $400,000 he made this year. He’ll make $825,000 in 2019 and $850,000 in 2020. His buyout would be 20 percent of his guaranteed salary at the time of the departure but would be waived if he were taking a head coaching job at a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level.

Arroyo is largely credited with helping Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert develop into one of the top quarterbacks in the conference this season. Herbert threw for 1,983 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games as a sophomore this season.

Salave’a will earn $650,000 annually through the 2020 season, a $100,000 raise from the $550,000 he made this season. His buyout is similar to Arroyo’s in that he would owe 20 percent of his contract if he were to leave but could have that waived if he took a head coaching job or becoming a defensive coordinator at an FBS school.

Under Salave’a, Oregon boasted the 26th ranked rushing defense in the country and the second-best rushing defense in the conference,

