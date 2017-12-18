Eugene police seek 2 suspects after campus-area shooting

Eugene police are seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects involved with multiple crimes, including the Saturday night shooting at the Courtside student apartment complex near Matthew Knight Arena.

Police believe that Jacob “Jay” Timothy Richter-Shea, 23, was involved in the Courtside shooting, an incident of domestic violence, and at least one other shooting. Richter-Shea also goes by the nickname “Smoke.” Police say he was accompanied by Cody Duk-Woo Moore, age 19, for at least two of the incidents.

A University of Oregon spokesman said there is no record of either suspect being enrolled at the university.

Richter-Shea is 6-foot-1, 178 pounds. Moore is 5-foot-10 and weighs 150 pounds.

Police say both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to call detective Jeremy Williams at 541-682-5837.

