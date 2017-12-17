Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles down the court. The Oregon Ducks play the Hampton Pirates at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 . (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Ionescu ties NCAA tripple-double record as Oregon beats Ole Miss 90-46

Oregon sophomore guard Sabrina Ionescu tied the NCAA triple-double record after posting 21 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists in the No. 9 Ducks’ 90-46 win over Ole Miss at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday.

Ionescu now stands alone atop the Pac-12 for career triple doubles with seven. Her 14 assists tied the Oregon single-game record, which she had already done previously this season.

“It’s pretty surreal to be honest,” Ionescu told the Pac-12 Network after the game. “I’m thankful for me team, they make it all possible, and my coaching staff for putting me in that position.”

Oregon leapt to a 7-0 run by creating turnovers and scoring in transition, and never slowed down. Its defense, which was tested heavily in the team’s loss to Mississippi State, held Ole Miss to 27 percent shooting in the first half.

Freshman forward Satou Sabally started in place of Mallory McGwire, who came off the bench for the first time this season. Sabally notched 12 points and 8 rebounds in the win.

Oregon, now 9-2 on the season, faces Texas A&M on Thurs., Dec. 21 in Las Vegas in the Duel in the Desert Tournament.

Follow August Howell on Twitter @howell_august

Comments

Tell us what you think: