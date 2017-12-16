Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (10) slides through the legs of a defender.

Rapid Reaction: Ducks fall to Boise State in Las Vegas Bowl

The Oregon Ducks fall to the No. 25 Boise State Broncos, 38-28, in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Broncos suffocated the Oregon offense while the Ducks defense could not hold in the second half.

Key Plays

— Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien hit Alec Dhaenens for a 13-yard touchdown to give Boise State the 31-14 lead. It was the only points scored in the third quarter.

— The Ducks answered, cutting the lead to 10 with 24-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Brenden Schooler.

— Boise State scored with two minutes left in the game to make the lead 38-21. It was an 11 play, 86 yards, five minute drive that ended with 1-yard touchdown run by Ryan Wolpin.

— The Ducks cut it to 10 with a minute left on a 8-yard touchdown catch by Jaylon Redd.

Oregon passing

— Justin Herbert: 26-of-36 for 233 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Oregon rushing

— Justin Herbert: Nine carries for 16 yards.

— Tony Brooks-James: Seven carries for 13 yards.

— Kani Benoit: Eight carries for 11 yards.

Oregon receiving

— Dillon Mitchell: Eight receptions for 76 yards.

— Brenden Schooler: Two receptions for 29 yards and one touchdown.

— Jaylon Redd: Two receptions for nine yards.

Boise State passing

— Brett Rypien: 21-of-38 for 362 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Boise State rushing

— Ryan Wolpin: 23 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Boise State receiving

—Cedrick Wilson: 10 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown.

Total offense

Oregon: 285 (233 passing, 52 rushing)

Boise State: 481 yards (369 passing, 112 rushing)

Follow Jack Butler on Twitter @Butler917

Comments

Tell us what you think: