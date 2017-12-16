FootballMultimediaPhotoSports

PHOTOS: Oregon Ducks fold to the Boise State Broncos in 2017 Las Vegas Bowl (28-38)

December 16, 2017 at 5:20 pm


Oregon wide receiver Dillon Mitchell (13) prepares to dodge an opponent. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon defensive lineman Jalen Jelks (97) tackles a Boise player. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Boise wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) catches a 35-yard pass. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon defense prepares for an attempted touchdown from Boise. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Boise running back Ryan Wolphin (21) sneaks past Oregon’s defense for a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) catches a pass. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) dodges a Boise defender. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (80) scores a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon safety Nick Pickett (16) tackles an opponent. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon wide receiver Jaylon Redd (30) catches a pass in the end zone. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal leaves the field with his team following their defeat. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Comments

Tell us what you think:

Phillip Quinn

Phillip Quinn

Related Posts

SportsWomen's Basketball

Ionescu ties NCAA tripple-double record as Oregon beats Ole Miss 90-46

FootballSports

Despite bright spots in defense, Oregon unable to stop Cedrick Wilson

Men's BasketballSports

Ducks rally in the second half to down Fresno State 68-61

FootballSports

Oregon offense struggles as Ducks lose 38-28 in Las Vegas Bowl