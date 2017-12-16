PHOTOS: Oregon Ducks fold to the Boise State Broncos in 2017 Las Vegas Bowl (28-38)

Oregon wide receiver Dillon Mitchell (13) prepares to dodge an opponent. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon defensive lineman Jalen Jelks (97) tackles a Boise player. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Boise wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) catches a 35-yard pass. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon defense prepares for an attempted touchdown from Boise. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Boise running back Ryan Wolphin (21) sneaks past Oregon’s defense for a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) catches a pass. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) dodges a Boise defender. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (80) scores a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon safety Nick Pickett (16) tackles an opponent. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon wide receiver Jaylon Redd (30) catches a pass in the end zone. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal leaves the field with his team following their defeat. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)