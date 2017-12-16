FootballMultimediaPhotoSports

PHOTOS: Ducks attempt to return from 24 point deficit during Las Vegas Bowl (14-24)

December 16, 2017 at 2:55 pm


The Oregon Ducks take the field. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon linebacker La’Mar Winston Jr. (32) grabs for an opponent. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal cheers on his team. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon defensive lineman Henrey Mondeaux (92) and safety Tyree Robinson (2) tackle an opponent. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (10) unwinds for a pass. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (10) slides through the legs of a defender. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon running back Kani Benoit (29) is handed the ball. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon linebacker Troy Dye intercepts a pass for a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon safety Tyree Robinson outruns a defender to score a touchdown after intercepting the pass. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

