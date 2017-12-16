FootballMultimediaNewsPhotoSports

Photos: Oregon prepares for the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl

December 16, 2017 at 12:27 pm


Oregon kicker Aidan Schneider (41) warms up his leg before the game. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon safety Brenden Schooler (86) catches a pass. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon defensive lineman Jalen Jelks (97) talks with young fans before the game. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (92) stretches his legs. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) catches a pass. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

The Oregon Band poses for a picture outside of Sam Boyd Stadium. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon fans gather in a Ducks pregame lounge. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Portland, Ore. resident and Duck fan Jaimy Wacker tailgates before the game. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

