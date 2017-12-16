FootballSports
The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Halftime Rapid Reaction: Oregon climbing back against Boise State in Las Vegas Bowl

December 16, 2017 at 2:27 pm


After an eventful first half, Boise State leads Oregon 24-14 with both Oregon touchdowns coming on interceptions.

Key Plays

— Oregon is forced to call timeout before the Ducks take their first snap of the game. Oregon goes three-and-out on its opening drive.

— Boise State scored on its opening drive, converting a 4th-and-2 inside Oregon’s 5-yard line as the Broncos took a 7-0 lead.

— Oregon’s second drive of the game started with a holding penalty and the Ducks once again went three-and-out without gaining a yard.

— Arrion Springs grabbed a one-handed interception in the end zone to halt Boise State’s drive and keep the game 7-0. The interception was the second of the senior’s career.

— Tony Brooks-James fumbled inside Oregon’s half and gave Boise State the ball at the 32-yard line.

— Boise State’s Cedrick Wilson is found wide open for a 26-yard touchdown to give the Broncos a 14-0 lead.

— Justin Herbert fumbles at the Oregon 28-yard line and Boise State took over at the Ducks’ 21.

— Boise State missed a 42-yard field goal wide to the left to start the second quarter but converted a 39-yard field goal on the next drive to take a 17-0 lead.

— Justin Herbert was intercepted on a pass intended for Brenden Schooler. Boise State took over at its own 47-yard line.

— On Oregon’s next drive, Herbert threw a pick six as Boise State took a 24-0 lead with 5:11 left in the half. The Ducks went three-and-out on the next drive.

— Boise State fumbles the ball on a Statue of Liberty play and Troy Dye picks up the ball for an 81-yard touchdown, making the game 24-7 with 37 seconds to play in the half.

— Boise State’s Cedrick Wilson makes a 65-yard catch to Oregon’s 7-yard line. Then, Tyree Robinson intercepts the pass inside Oregon’s end zone and runs it back 100 yards to make it 24-14.

Oregon passing

— Justin Herbert: 10-of-15, 43 yards, two interceptions.

Oregon rushing

— Kani Benoit: Five carries, eight yards.

— Jaylon Redd: Two carries, nine yards.

— Justin Herbert: Five carries, nine yards.

Oregon receiving

— Dillon Mitchell: Four receptions, 38 yards.

Boise State passing

— Brett Rypien: 12-of-24, 222 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions.

— Montell Cozart: 2-of-3, seven yards.

Boise State rushing 

— Ryan Wolpin: 10 carries, 34 yards, one touchdown.

Boise State receiving

—Cedrick Wilson: Six receptions, 133 yards, one touchdown.

— Sean Modster: Two receptions, 58 yards.

Total offense

Oregon: 77 yards (43 passing, 34 rushing)

Boise State: 294 yards (229 passing, 65 rushing)

Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow

Comments

Tell us what you think:

Tags:,,
Shawn Medow

Shawn Medow

Shawn is an associate sports editor and reporter for the Emerald covering every Oregon varsity sport from football to acrobatics and tumbling to softball. He also hosts a world soccer podcast on the Emerald Podcast Network. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @ShawnMedow.

Related Posts

FootballSports

Ducks wrap up preparation ahead of Las Vegas Bowl

FootballSports

Jalen Jelks to pass on NFL and stay for final season

FootballSports

Oregon to promote Mario Cristobal to head coach

FootballSports

Social media reactions to Taggart’s decision to leave Oregon for Florida State