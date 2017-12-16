The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Halftime Rapid Reaction: Oregon climbing back against Boise State in Las Vegas Bowl

After an eventful first half, Boise State leads Oregon 24-14 with both Oregon touchdowns coming on interceptions.

Key Plays

— Oregon is forced to call timeout before the Ducks take their first snap of the game. Oregon goes three-and-out on its opening drive.

— Boise State scored on its opening drive, converting a 4th-and-2 inside Oregon’s 5-yard line as the Broncos took a 7-0 lead.

— Oregon’s second drive of the game started with a holding penalty and the Ducks once again went three-and-out without gaining a yard.

— Arrion Springs grabbed a one-handed interception in the end zone to halt Boise State’s drive and keep the game 7-0. The interception was the second of the senior’s career.

— Tony Brooks-James fumbled inside Oregon’s half and gave Boise State the ball at the 32-yard line.

— Boise State’s Cedrick Wilson is found wide open for a 26-yard touchdown to give the Broncos a 14-0 lead.

— Justin Herbert fumbles at the Oregon 28-yard line and Boise State took over at the Ducks’ 21.

— Boise State missed a 42-yard field goal wide to the left to start the second quarter but converted a 39-yard field goal on the next drive to take a 17-0 lead.

— Justin Herbert was intercepted on a pass intended for Brenden Schooler. Boise State took over at its own 47-yard line.

— On Oregon’s next drive, Herbert threw a pick six as Boise State took a 24-0 lead with 5:11 left in the half. The Ducks went three-and-out on the next drive.

— Boise State fumbles the ball on a Statue of Liberty play and Troy Dye picks up the ball for an 81-yard touchdown, making the game 24-7 with 37 seconds to play in the half.

— Boise State’s Cedrick Wilson makes a 65-yard catch to Oregon’s 7-yard line. Then, Tyree Robinson intercepts the pass inside Oregon’s end zone and runs it back 100 yards to make it 24-14.

Oregon passing

— Justin Herbert: 10-of-15, 43 yards, two interceptions.

Oregon rushing

— Kani Benoit: Five carries, eight yards.

— Jaylon Redd: Two carries, nine yards.

— Justin Herbert: Five carries, nine yards.

Oregon receiving

— Dillon Mitchell: Four receptions, 38 yards.

Boise State passing

— Brett Rypien: 12-of-24, 222 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions.

— Montell Cozart: 2-of-3, seven yards.

Boise State rushing

— Ryan Wolpin: 10 carries, 34 yards, one touchdown.

Boise State receiving

—Cedrick Wilson: Six receptions, 133 yards, one touchdown.

— Sean Modster: Two receptions, 58 yards.

Total offense

Oregon: 77 yards (43 passing, 34 rushing)

Boise State: 294 yards (229 passing, 65 rushing)

