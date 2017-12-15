University of Oregon junior Raevyn Rogers celebrates after winning the NCAA Track and Field Championships for the third time. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Raevyn Rogers wins 2017 Bowerman Award

Following a historic 2017 season, Raevyn Rogers won the 2017 Bowerman Award on Friday night, collegiate track and field’s highest honor for an individual athlete.

Rogers, who became professional after the conclusion of the 2017 outdoor season, won six NCAA championships during her time at Oregon. She is the third women from Oregon to receive The Bowerman Award in the past four years. Laura Roesler won it in 2014 and Jenna Prandini in 2015. Oregon has now won the most Bowerman Awards of any school in the nation.

Rogers’ biggest moment of 2017 came when she helped the Ducks clinch the triple crown for Oregon women’s track and field as the anchor leg in a nail-biting 4×400-meter race at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

While at Oregon, Rogers was a record-breaker in the 800. She smashed Suzy Favor’s record that stood since 1990 at the Mt. SAC Relays in April, winning in 1 minute and 59.10 seconds.

Rogers won five straight NCAA titles in 800-meter events on the indoors and outdoors stages while also being the only athlete in NCAA history to win three 800-meter outdoor championships straight.

Her Bowerman trophy will also go alongside her U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association outdoor athlete of the year award she won for her 2017 efforts as well.

