Podcast: Willie Taggart leaves Oregon, possible new head coaches and a Boise State bowl game

and December 9, 2017 at 12:00 pm


This episode of the Emerald Football Podcast was recorded before the announcement that Mario Cristobal would be the new head coach of the Oregon Ducks.

On this episode of the Emerald Football Podcast, Sports editors Jack Butler and Gus Morris review Oregon’s turbulent week after Head Coach Willie Taggart left the Ducks for Florida State University. Jack and Gus talk about Taggart’s comments leading up to his departure as well as player and fan reactions to the news. They then discuss who might be a suitable replacement for Taggart and make predictions on who will win their upcoming bowl game matchup against Boise State.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan.

 

