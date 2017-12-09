MultimediaNews PodcastsPodcast
Podcast: End of the term news wrap up: Knight Campus, Bigby-Williams case and UO Student Collective protests

December 9, 2017


Today is Saturday, Dec. 9. Here are the biggest stories from fall term 2017.

In this news wrap-up, Podcast Editor Alec Cowan and Senior News Reporter Michael Tobin discuss the biggest stories the Emerald covered this year. These are long-running stories that have defined much of the year, such as the donation from Phil and Penny Knight to build the high-tech Knight Campus, the ongoing reporting on former Oregon basketball player Kavell Bigby-Williams, or the continual conflict between the UO Student Collective and the UO administration. Also included is local news on Portland rapper Wynne, who was hit by a car in Eugene earlier in the week.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan.

